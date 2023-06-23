Gov. Abbott weighs in on potential Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk cage match: ‘Biggest fight’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter to weigh in on a potential battle of the billionaires between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

What began as banter on Twitter between Musk, who owns the social media platform, and several users evolved into him challenging Meta CEO Zuckerberg to a cage match.

The Zuck, who owns Facebook and Instagram, appeared to accept the challenge, prompting Abbott, UFC President Dana White and others to comment on the potential bout.

“Do it,” the Texas governor tweeted. “The biggest fight in UFC history.”

The cage match challenge stemmed from a report that Meta was working on a Twitter-like application that would be a direct competitor to the platform.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.

A user commented on the post warning Musk to “be careful” as the Meta chief trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Seemingly unphased, the Twitter owner then said he would be willing to step into a cage with him.

Musk simply said: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

The next day, Zuckerberg appeared to accept the challenge on his own platform.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg said on Instagram, providing a screenshot of Musk’s original challenge.

The answer made its way back to Twitter with Musk, who often tweets memes, confirming the offer was serious.

“If this is for real, I will do it,” Musk said, later suggesting the “Vegas Octagon” as the location.

UFC’s Dana White told TMZ Sports the billionaires are “absolutely dead serious” about fighting.

“They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it,” he added.

White also spoke to the size of the celebrity contest, speculating it could be the “biggest fight ever in the history of the world.”

“Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records,” the UFC president said. “These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

He continued: “The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There’s no limit on what that thing can make. … Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.