GOP’s Glenn Youngkin, not yet in office, unfairly blamed for Virginia interstate mess

Virginia’s Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin doesn’t take office until Jan. 15 – yet some critics Tuesday tried to blame him, instead of the commonwealth’s outgoing Democratic incumbent, for a 179-mile-long traffic mess on Interstate 95.

Hundreds of travelers – including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. — were stranded in their vehicles overnight in frigid conditions along the northern third of the highway in Virginia.

However, one of the stranded motorists – New Jersey parent Joseph Catalano — told Fox News he reached out to the actual governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, while his family was trying to travel home from Disney World in Florida.

On Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson also spoke with Northern Virginia radio host Vince Coglianese, who observed that Youngkin – despite being wrongly blamed for the crisis – was receiving briefings and speaking with the media about the snow catastrophe.

"He seemed quite active in a way that Ralph Northam did not," Coglianese said, adding that Northam didn't tweet about the crisis until 8 a.m. ET, after many motorists spent a frigid night in their vehicles.

Chicago teachers union votes to return to remote learning due to coronavirus surge

Chicago’s teachers union voted Tuesday to return to remote learning as a new surge in coronavirus cases prompted them to cancel classes Wednesday, district officials said.

The vote was approved by 73% of the union’s members, who called for no in-class learning until “cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district. The Chicago school district is the nation’s third-largest. Students in the district had returned to classes after a two-week winter break.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety,” the union said in a statement.

Chicago Public Schools officials had insisted on keeping schools open for in-person classes, saying remote instruction during the pandemic has been disastrous for children's learning and mental health. But the union argued that the district's safety protocols were lacking and both teachers and students were vulnerable.

Antonio Brown can get another NFL job if he wants, reporter claims

Despite his shirtless meltdown in New Jersey on Sunday, wide receiver Antonio Brown’s pro football career might not be over yet, NFL reporter Josina Anderson claimed Tuesday.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Brown left MetLife Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets, throwing some of his gear into the stands and giving his fans a peace sign before jetting to the tunnel and never returning.

After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc." But as of Tuesday night, the former All-Pro wide receiver remained on the team's roster. The details have yet to come out about the sideline altercation.

Sean Hannity called for President Biden’s resignation in Tuesday’s opening monologue of “Hannity” as the nation’s COVID-19 death toll skyrocketed.

“More than 419,200 Americans have died from COVID-19 under Joe Biden’s watch,” Hannity said. “That means more dead Americans from COVID in 2021 than 2020. But in October 2020, Biden claimed … [there were] 220,000 Americans dead. … Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States.”

As Hannity noted, Biden’s COVID failures come despite running “an entire campaign that he would shut down this virus.” Biden broke his oft-repeated campaign promise in late December, saying “there is no federal solution” to the pandemic.

