GOP vows payback over spending bill, NYC mayor reacts to second migrant bus and more top headlines

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

VOW OF VENGEANCE – GOP promises payback for raising taxes on Americans after Senate passes massive social spending bill. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS HORRIFIC’ – New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds nothing back after second bus of migrants arrives. Continue reading …

TURN THE TIDE – LA Times pressures President Biden to declare emergency over top far-left priority. Continue reading …

DYNAMIC DUO – How two Hollywood heavyweights made box office billions together. Continue reading …

‘DUCHESS OF DEFUND’ – Far-left AOC needs to learn that advocating for less policing hurts her constituents, Paul Mauro argues. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FAR-REACHING CONSEQUENCES – CNN’s Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal ‘not just a right-wing media story,’ may prevent Biden 2024 run. Continue reading …

POLITICAL OBFUSCATION – Peter Meijer says Democrat meddling in his GOP primary ‘paints very telling picture’ of US politics. Continue reading …

FORCEFUL SUPPORT – ‘To me, Liz Cheney is Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ says WaPo columnist on PBS News Hour. Continue reading …

‘VIGOROUS DEFENSE’ – Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight after Gov. DeSantis suspended him. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ONLY CHOICE – CPAC proves Trump will lead conservative movement until he ‘takes his last breath,’ Matt Schlapp says. Continue reading …

BORDER CRISIS – NPR blasts GOP governors for busing illegal immigrants to DC ‘with no plan for what’s next.’ Continue reading …

WIDE-OPEN FIELD – ABC panelists say Kamala Harris not next in line if President Biden doesn’t run in 2024. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Alex Jones turned the death of children into a ten-year-long torture chamber for their parents, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host warns America cannot ‘take its eyes off’ of adversaries abroad. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ANATOMY OF A CASE – How one particular detail makes California’s Kristin Smart trial extra difficult for prosecutors. Continue reading …

HARROWING TALE – NJ woman who survived lightning strike details her shocking experience: ‘I was doing the laundry.’ Continue reading …

READY TO LEAD – Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson tells Fox News Digital how he can make an impact, embraces leadership role. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Alex Jones was on trial this week in a Texas courtroom for defamation, for denying the murder of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He’s a career offender when it comes to denying people’s pain.”

– TREY GOWDY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.