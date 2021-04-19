GOP congresswoman fires back after Pelosi calls her 'that woman'

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., on Monday responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s comments calling the Michigan lawmaker “that woman.”

“That woman on the floor should be apologizing for what she said,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told The Hill on Monday, referencing McClain’s Monday speech on the House floor.

McClain fired back on Twitter, saying that as “that woman,” she would not “apologize for calling out the double standards” Pelosi has “set.”

McClain in her speech called on Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to apologize for encouraging Minnesota protesters to “get more confrontational” in the event that ex-cop Derek Chauvin is acquitted of murder for the death of George Floyd.

“Once again, this weekend, we saw a member of the majority openly call for more confrontation in a Minneapolis suburb,” McClain said. “That very night, there was a drive-by shooting … where police and the National Guardsmen were targeted.”

McClain was referencing a weekend incident in which drive-by shooting suspects fired at members of a National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department security team.

McClain added that if roles were reversed and a Republican had told protesters to “get more confrontational,” the House majority “would move to strip that representative of their committees and possibly move to expel them Congress.”

“Are those not the words that someone would use if they wanted to incite more violence or insurrection?” the Michigan congresswoman said of Waters’ remarks to protesters. “If the majority cares … about our nation, they need to get their own house in order and tamp down on the rhetoric.”

Pelosi said Monday that Waters should not apologize.

“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement,” the speaker said. “…I, myself, think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity, and no ambiguity or lack of — misinterpretation by the other side.”

Waters visited an anti-police brutality protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday evening, saying demonstrators needed to “stay on the street,” demanding justice until police reform becomes a reality.

Chauvin’s fate rests in the hands of a jury as of Monday afternoon after attorneys on both sides gave their closing arguments, convincing jurors to either acquit or convict the former officer on second- and third-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

