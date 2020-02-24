Google manager arrested in connection to wife's disappearance released pending an investigation

Hawaiian police have identified a body found near Anaehoomalu Bay as the missing Microsoft manager and mother of two but said they have released her husband, a Google manager, who was arrested in connection to her disappearance.

Authorities said Sonam Saxena, 43, of Bellevue, Wash., was released Friday, pending a police investigation. He had been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife in Hawaii.

GOOGLE PROJECT MANAGER ARRESTED ON MURDER CHARGE AFTER WIFE DISAPPEARS IN HAWAII, BODY FOUND

Smriti Saxena, a 41-year-old Indian woman, was last seen at the Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa on Feb.18 around 10:30 p.m. She was wearing a black dress with a multicolored floral design and a black jacket.

Prior to his arrest, Saxena tweeted about the alleged lethargic response by authorities to his requests for information about his wife.

“@GovHawaii my wife has been missing since last night and @Hawaii_Police is busy giving interviews to media about body recorded, but is unwilling to pick up my phone.”

Saxena has not been active on social media following his release.

Prior to his arrest but before Smriti’s body was found, Saxena told West Hawaii Today that he loved his wife and pleaded with the public to help find her.

Saxena said he last saw Smriti, a business program manager for Microsoft, on the shoreline south of the bay. The duo, who was staying at a luxury Marriott resort with their two children, had been drinking at the Lava Lava Beach Club before deciding to take a stroll.

“She got an asthma attack right there on the beach and she was feeling weak and she didn’t want to walk all the way back because it’s almost a 20-minute walk back from that beach to our room,” Saxena explained. “So I said, ‘Hey, you know what? You stay here, you have your phone with you and I’ll just go to the room, grab your inhaler and pump and come back.”

Saxena told the newspaper that when he returned about 45 minutes later, his wife was nowhere to be found. Her purse, cellphone, credit card and driver’s license were where the couple had last been seen on the secluded beach but there was no sign of Smriti.

“I was disturbed because why would she leave her purse and her phone on the beach and head back to the room?,” he said. “It just seemed really odd. So I rushed back to the room. I checked the room and I saw that she wasn’t in the room. So I went downstairs and that’s when I dialed 911.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Saxena said he and hotel security went and searched the beach for his missing wife before the cops showed up.

“We called out to her, but there was nothing,” he said. “No response.”