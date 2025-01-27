Good Samaritan grocery shopper, dad killed while trying to stop teen robbery suspects

Two Oregon teens are facing murder and robbery charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man who tried to intervene when they robbed a grocery store.

Police received reports of gunshots at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 13., the Portland Police Bureau wrote in a press release.

There, they found 47-year-old Jonathan Trent on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, according to local station KOIN.

“The initial investigation suggests that Trent was shot after witnessing a robbery and attempting to stop the suspect,” the police wrote in their press release.

In an update shared on Jan. 23, police announced that they arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on murder and robbery charges in connection with the incident. Another 15-year-old, who knows the other two teens, was arrested for a separate Jan. 1 robbery.

Police believe the 16-year-old was involved in a string of four other robberies that took place in the area during the first two weeks of the year.

Sgt. Matt Jacobsen of the police department’s major crimes unit told KPTV that investigators arrested the teens after learning that several crimes that occurred in the area in the 48 hours after the shooting were all related.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, we’re able to identify five events that were related to this group,” he said. “This type of crime with these youths is fairly uncommon. Unfortunately, guns are available in this community and it’s deeply concerning to see youth of this age, armed with firearms.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is deciding whether the two teens charged with murder will be tried as adults, KPTV reported. Fox News Digital could not reach the office for comment at press time.

The three teens, whose identities have not been released due to their minor status, are all being held at Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility.

A GoFundMe initiative was launched to help the man’s son and his son’s mother in the wake of his death.

“Jon was a man of warmth, kindness, and joy who brought light to everyone around him,” a friend who organized the fundraiser wrote on the page. “He was a constant presence at the pool, supporting [his son] and inspiring our community with his positivity and generous spirit… His loss has left a profound void in our hearts and the lives of those who knew him.”