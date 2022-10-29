‘Good looking’ Las Vegas woman accused of killing mother with shards of glass during fight: report

A Las Vegas woman is accused of murdering her own mother — reportedly with shards of broken glass — on Wednesday after telling police during a prior arrest in late August that they were only detaining her because she is “good looking.”

Hend Bustami, 28, is facing an open murder charge in Clark County for the Oct. 26 death of her 61-year-old mother, Afaf Hussanen, in their Las Vegas home. She is also charged with evading arrest in San Bernardino County, California, county records show.

“I think I killed my mommy,” Bustami apparently told dispatchers on Wednesday before abruptly hanging up the phone, according to a police report obtained by KLAS.

The 28-year-old reportedly confessed to the murder on Wednesday morning before California authorities found her driving on a highway covered in blood. She then confessed to police that she and her mother had gotten into a fight, and she stabbed Hussanen with shards of glass, KLAS reported.

Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a person injured on June Flower Drive around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and later determined that the victim, Bustami’s mother, had been involved in a verbal dispute with her daughter before her death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a Wednesday press release.

On Aug. 31, Bustami was arrested for violating airport rules and failing to pay a Chili’s restaurant tab at Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada.

She told police that they were only arresting her because she “they had never seen anyone as good looking,” according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Police said at the time that the 28-year-old was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her etc,” the report states.

Bustami, who had a warrant out for her arrest at the time, also said “she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good-looking,” according to the report.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is investigating how Bustami’s mother died.