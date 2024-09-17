Golf partner reveals Trump’s immediate reaction as bullets started flying and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘COURAGEOUS’ – Golf partner reveals Trump’s immediate reaction as bullets started flying. Continue reading …

HOLD YOUR HORSES – Man accused of plotting to kill Trump allegedly kept 1,000-pound beast in his living room. Continue reading …

‘PRIME’ VIEW – How Amazon trucks may hold key to unraveling how suspect in deadly Trump plot got so close. Continue reading …

ADIOS, AMIGO – ‘Migrant influencer’ who bragged about handouts on TikTok hit with reality check. Continue reading …

FACING CHARGES – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested following raids, human trafficking investigation. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

CAMPAIGN CONTINUES – Trump’s first event since the second assassination attempt to be a town hall in a key battleground.’ Continue reading …

WAR OF WORDS – Democrats have repeatedly used violent rhetoric against former president Trump. Continue reading …

LOST IN SPACE – Did VP Harris’ inaction get astronauts stranded? The bombshell request.Continue reading …

WORRYING WORDS – Dem leader’s eyebrow-raising tweet after second attempted assassination on Trump. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘NOBODY ASKED YOU’ – Hip-hop producer Pharrell Williams ‘annoyed’ by celebrity political endorsements: ‘Shut up. Nobody asked you’. Continue reading …

‘FEAR-MONGERING’ – Trump assassination attempt a ‘confluence’ of GOP rhetoric and ‘availability of assault rifles’: Dem lawmaker. Continue reading …

58 DAYS – Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee. Continue reading …

‘HE BRINGS THE CRAZIES OUT’ – Top newspaper runs letter to editor saying Trump brought assassination attempts on himself. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: A jarring new book will get you to put down your phone, if only briefly. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Harris wants to grow our broken government. With Elon Musk, Trump is thinking outside the box. Continue reading …

—

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The accused gunman marinated for years in the most vicious anti-Trump rhetoric. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump was almost taken out twice in one summer. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Donald Trump is fortunate to be alive, again. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – For the Dems, Trump’s words are the mini skirt and heels of rhetoric. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PRIMETIME WIN – Falcons’ Kirk Cousins leads miraculous last-minute drive to shock Eagles on the road. Continue reading …

BALLROOM FLING – ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant’s ‘amazing’ chemistry with partner sparks latest romance rumor. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fall festivities, presidential history and fitness fanatics. Take the quiz here …

MEDICAL MIRACLE – Leukemia patient receives first-ever bone marrow transplant from deceased organ donor. Continue reading …

RESCUED IN THE NICK OF TIME – Firefighters saved this tiny marmoset from harm. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – I’ll get energy costs down by 50% within 12 months. See video …

REP. CORY MILLS – There’s arguably no one more threatened than Trump. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.