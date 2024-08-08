Golf cart rigged to simulate drunken driving goes wild, runs over 5 people at NJ police event

A drunken driving simulation got too real for some attendees at a New Jersey police event.

A golf cart used to show the dangers of impaired driving went out of control at a National Night Out community event at Fox Park in the Jersey Shore town of Wildwood and struck five people, who were all hospitalized, authorities said Wednesday.

A golf cart with a teenager and a police officer left an enclosed course surrounded by orange cones, police said.

Four adults and a child were struck and injured. Wildwood firefighters already at the event responded and treated the injured on site. Their injuries were not disclosed.

The five people struck were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. Three were treated and released, and two were still hospitalized as of Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Wildwood Police Department expressed its sorrow for those who were hurt.

“This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals,” the department said in a statement.

The annual event is held in an effort to build stronger relationships between the police and the community. The low-speed golf cart course used to simulate impaired motoring has been part of the event for the past two decades.

The accident remains under investigation.