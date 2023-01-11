Gold Bar, Washington crime: SWAT team responds to hostage situation involving one victim

A SWAT team has responded to a hostage situation at a local grocery store in Gold Bar, Washington, authorities said.

Snohomish County deputies and the SWAT Team responded to the Gold Bar Family Grocer, located on Croft Avenue, as a call came in of an armed man holding one person hostage inside the store, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A negotiator is speaking with the suspect, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

“SWAT is on scene at Gold Bar Family Grocer for a hostage situation. The suspect is armed inside and there is a victim hostage with him. Law enforcement is actively negotiating with him. Avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they are available,” the sheriff’s office said.

Courtney O’Keefe, the Director of Communications with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, told the station that only one person other than the suspect was in the store.

It is not immediately clear if the man and the victim knew each other before the incident.

O’Keefe said the man is believed to have behavioral health issues, FOX 13 reported.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for additional updates.