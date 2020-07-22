Giuliani, Kerik criticize Chicago mayor after mass shooting

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, and his former top cop, Bernard Kerik, blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday night after a mass shooting outside a funeral home in the Windy City left at least 14 wounded.

Both Giuliani and Kerik criticized Lightfoot over her public comments about reports that President Trump planned to deploy federal troops in the city due to its spike in shootings. Lightfoot accused the president of “playing games” and said federal agents would make the community less safe, according to WBEZ.com.

“Any other form of militarized assistance within our borders that would not be within our control or within the direct command of the Chicago Police Department would spell disaster,” she reportedly wrote.

Kerik took to Twitter and asked, “So you still don’t think you need help from @realdonaldtrump and the federal law enforcement agencies?”

Giuliani, who was once Kerik’s boss in New York, said the victims in Chicago were fighting for their lives and asked his followers to pray for them. He wrote, “If Mayor Lightfoot had accepted help from @realDonaldTrump earlier a lot of lives would have been saved.”

ABC 7 Chicago reported that Trump will announce on Wednesday a new initiative that aims to fight crime in Chicago by deploying federal troops.

The report said that earlier Monday Lightfoot appeared to soften her tone toward the president and said, “We welcome actual partnership, but we do not welcome dictatorship. We do not welcome authoritarianism.”