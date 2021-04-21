Girls dropped over US-Mexico border wall are ‘finally reunited’ with their family: Ecuador Foreign Ministry

The two young Ecuadorian girls who were seen in shocking footage being dropped by smugglers over a U.S.-Mexico border fence near El Paso in late March have been reunited with family members.

The children, ages 3 and 5, were “finally reunited with their family on April 17,” according to a statement released this week by Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility.

“The Foreign Ministry ratifies its commitment to continue working — in coordination with the competent institutions — for the prevention of risky migration of Ecuadorian citizens, especially children and adolescents,” the statement added.

FOX NEWS OBTAINS PHOTO OF 2 GIRLS RESCUED AFTER BEING DROPPED OVER BORDER WALL

A photo exclusively obtained by Fox News shortly after the incident showed the two little girls receiving care at a Border Patrol facility.

“The Foreign Ministry also reports that the Ecuadorian Consulate in Houston had a dialogue with the minors and found that they are in good health and that they contacted their parents, who currently live in New York City,” the Ecuadorian consulate in Houston said at the time.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez released video of the startling incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on March 31.

Ecuador’s government says the children had been “abandoned by human traffickers.”

The footage shows the children being dropped over a fence in the middle of the night. The two smugglers are then seen fleeing from the southern side of the fence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chavez said the little girls were left “miles from the nearest residence.” They were picked up by Border Patrol agents after they were spotted via surveillance technology.

“I was really horrified and appalled and worried when I first saw the images come through from my staff,” Chavez told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto earlier this month. “When I saw that first child dropped to the ground and then not see her move for a few seconds, I honestly thought this child just probably hit her head and is unconscious. And then I see the second child and immediately DHS, obviously, within a few minutes responded to that area to rescue them.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.