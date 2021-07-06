Girl, 14, sentenced in death of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar

The second teenage girl who pleaded guilty in connection with the brutal death of an Uber Eats driver in Washington D.C., during a botched carjacking was sentenced Tuesday to juvenile detention.

The girl, now 14, will be released from custody when she turns 21, FOX 5 Washington D.C., reported. She was 13 when she and another teen girl attempted to carjack Mohammad Anwar, 66, on March 23 near Nationals Park.

The girls allegedly assaulted him with a Taser near the Navy Yard metro station during the incident. Video footage of the encounter shows Anwar clinging to the vehicle it was being driven by the suspects before crashing and flipping over on a nearby street.

Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant and grandfather, was ejected and died near the wreckage. The girls were detained at the scene.

The girl sentenced Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. The other girl, who was 15 at the time of the crime, received the same sentence in June.

Anwar’s relatives told the judge during her June 4 sentencing that he was a family man with a kind heart who worked in Kuwait for many years to support his family in Pakistan before they finally were able to move to the United States to chase the American Dream.

His daughter also pointed out during the sentencing hearing that the defendant had a prior record and that her father was “failed by the law in this city.”

“Is the law protecting us or them?” she asked. “Why was she not in a facility that day?”