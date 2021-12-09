Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Day before defense calls witnesses attorney falls ill, court postponed

One day before Ghislaine Maxwell‘s defense team was slated to begin calling witnesses in Manhattan federal court, the judge said Thursday an attorney was sick and told jurors to go home.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL RUBS JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S FEET ON PRIVATE JET IN RAUNCHY PHOTOS SEIZED AFTER HIS ARREST

The prosecution was set to rest their case as early as Thursday afternoon, and Maxwell’s lawyers were expected to launch their defense on Friday.

After a private discussion at the bench, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan made the announcement. “I’ve been informed that an attorney is ill,” she said. “We have no reason to believe that it’s COVID related.” The judge did not indicate whether the stricken party was an attorney for the defense or prosecution.

But Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz was not in the courtroom.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ALLEGEDLY TOLD TEEN SHE ‘HAD A GREAT BODY FOR MR. EPSTEIN AND HIS FRIENDS’

Maxwell, 59, is charged with recruiting and grooming four girls to be abused by the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein, between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, hanged himself in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maxwell, who has been locked up since her arrest, faces up to 70 years if convicted.