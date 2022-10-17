Ghislaine Maxwell says she feels ‘so bad’ for Prince Andrew in first interview since 20-year prison sentence

In her first interview since being sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking teen girls, Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell said she feels “so bad” for her “dear friend” Prince Andrew.

Speaking from prison in Florida, Maxwell, 60, was interviewed by filmmaker Daphne Barak for an upcoming Paramount Plus documentary.

“I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him,” Maxwell said of the Duke of York, who was once an associate of Epstein and Maxwell but has since tried to distance himself.

According to excerpts of the interview, published by The Sun, Maxwell “appeared shaken” when told that Andrew’s lawyers said the pair were never close.

“I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction,” Maxwell said. “He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

A spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Fox News.

Andrew, now eighth in line to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, was stripped of his honorary military roles in June amid the furor surrounding a lawsuit. The case alleged that Andrew had had sex with a 17-year-old supplied to him by Epstein. The queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities and known patronages, and she barred him from using the title “His Royal” highness in official settings.

Maxwell was sentenced June 28 to 20 years in prison for procuring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein after calling him a “manipulative, cunning and controlling man.”

The jury found Maxwell guilty of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with her and Epstein between 1994 and 2004 at the late billionaire’s mansions and estates in Manhattan, New Mexico, Florida, and the Virgin Islands.

During her interview with Maxwell, Barak asked the disgraced socialite whether she would have done anything differently if she could go back.

“Meeting Epstein was the greatest mistake of my life. And obviously, if I could go back today, I would avoid meeting him,” Maxwell said. “I would say that that would be the greatest mistake I’ve ever made, and I would make different choices from where I would. Obviously.”

Epstein killed himself at 66 in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on a sex trafficking indictment. Maxwell’s attorneys have argued that she became a scapegoat for his crimes after his suicide.

