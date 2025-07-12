Ghislaine Maxwell follows prison fitness routine, video shows, as DOJ’s Jeffrey Epstein memo draws heat

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE IMAGES: Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt the public conscience, years after he died while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a federal jail in New York.

He’s been dead since August 2019, but his convicted accomplice and former lover Ghislaine Maxwell has been quietly keeping fit in prison, exclusive new images show.

Fox News Digital spotted a lithe Maxwell jogging in the yard at a federal prison in Tallahassee Thursday evening.

FBI’S DAN BONGINO AND AG PAM BONDI CLASH OVER HANDLING OF EPSTEIN FILES

She even fanned the flames of claims that the federal government is wrong about its conclusion that he killed himself in his cell in an interview with the Guardian from behind bars in 2023.

“What better way to argue that the system is fixed than to say that your co-defendant was murdered by the system that’s trying to put her in jail?” asked Randolph Rice, a Maryland attorney and legal analyst.

She’s not the only one close to the former financier turned pedophile who believes his death wasn’t self-inflicted – his brother also vehemently rejects the official version of events.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S BROTHER LAUGHS AT ‘STUPID’ FBI MEMO DEFENDING CONTROVERSIAL SUICIDE RULING: REPORT

But the Justice Department and FBI in a memo last week upheld the finding that he hanged himself. The government also said he had no “incriminating ‘client list'” and that additional files related to the case against him are not appropriate for release.

Here’s a timeline of events in a case that continues to draw attention as the public seeks answers.

2008 – A slap on the wrist

Epstein received a punishment of 13 months for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Palm Beach, Florida. The deal gained intense scrutiny years later after the Miami Herald uncovered details about the crime – so concerning that Florida lawmakers years later passed a bill that allows for the release of secret grand jury files in certain cases.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIED BY SUICIDE, DID NOT HAVE CLIENT LIST: DOJ MEMO

In a court order authorizing the release of the documents, Circuit Judge Luis Delgado warned that the contents were disturbing and revealed the case involved more underage victims than the one known accuser.

“It is widely accepted that Epstein is a notorious and serial pedophile,” the order reads. “The testimony taken by the Grand Jury concerns activity ranging from grossly unacceptable to rape – all of the conduct at issue is sexually deviant, disgusting, and criminal. The details in the record will be outrageous to decent people.”

July 6, 2019 – Arrested again

Public fury over the Miami Herald report led to a new investigation and new sex trafficking charges, involving dozens of victims, some as young as 14.

Authorities arrested him at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey in connection with trafficking cases in Florida and New York – two states where he had multimillion-dollar mansions.

Aug. 10, 2019 – Epstein’s death

Although he had a pending bail appeal, authorities at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City found him dead in his cell, with a sheet wrapped around his throat, hanging from the bunk bed.

His death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging, but Epstein’s brother Mark hired renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to observe the official autopsy. He told Fox News at the time that three injuries to Epstein’s throat were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging.

FEDS RELEASE REPORT ON SUSPICIOUS 2019 DEATH OF SEX TRAFFICKER JEFFREY EPSTEIN

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” he said in October 2019. “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”

About a year later, the feds arrested Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime lover, on charges that she procured underage girls as part of his trafficking ring. She was convicted at trial, sentenced to 20 years and is appealing.

Her ongoing appeal could be a reason for the government to withhold additional evidence that hasn’t already come out in court, legal experts say, but last week’s memo did not reference her case.

“The Government could have worries about prejudicing the appeal process by influencing public opinion or the appellate court,” Rice said. “The Government may also be concerned that releasing more information could taint the judicial process, which could strengthen her argument that the case has been politicized or improperly influenced by the media.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S CELLMATE CLAIMS SHE WAS ‘OFFERED MONEY’ TO KILL MAXWELL

January 2024 – Court documents unsealed

A federal judge ordered thousands of pages of documents from a civil case brought by Epstein and Maxwell victim Virginia Giuffre unsealed. The documents linked dozens of prominent people in entertainment, business, politics and academia to Epstein – but not to his criminal activities. The vast majority of those figures were not accused of wrongdoing, and the few who were had already been publicly linked to Epstein before the document dump.

Giuffre died of suicide in Australia earlier this year.

TOP EPSTEIN REVELATIONS OF 2024: BILL CLINTON’S WISH, THE ‘LIST,’ SECRET DOCS MADE PUBLIC

Her lawsuits and Maxwell’s public trial played major roles in bringing much of the known information about Epstein to light.

February 2025 – New attorney general weighs in

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a televised interview with FOX News that she had a stack of Epstein-related files on her desk waiting for review before they could be released to the public.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS NUMBERED OVER 1,000 – FAR MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN, FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS SAY

July 2025 – The review is complete, but few details emerge

Last week, the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo announcing the review had been completed. However, the document revealed barely any new information.

Authorities said that most of the unreleased files pertain to minors or victims who appear to be minors, and that more than 10,000 videos and images included “illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography” that would not be released.

The government published hours of surveillance video that authorities said support the conclusion that Epstein killed himself – but there’s also a missing window due to a flaw in the system, raising new questions.

Read the memo :

The memo also revealed that Epstein had more than 1,000 victims, far more than previously known.

The 2019 indictment alleged he had trafficked dozens of young women and girls. A victims’ compensation fund paid out by his estate sent millions to more than 150 accusers.

Details about the hundreds of additional victims remain unclear. The FBI declined to comment.

Rice, however, urged caution when reading into the raw number.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The number of victims can grow when you start thinking about the actual victims’ family members, mom and dad, brothers and sisters – and all of a sudden you can triple or quadruple the list of victims,” he said.

Maxwell, 63, is due for release in July 2037.

Epstein’s been dead since 2019, but the saga continues.