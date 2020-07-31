Ghislaine Maxwell documents released, show emails with Epstein

A trove of court documents from a 2015 civil defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell shows that Jeffery Epstein’s alleged madam was in touch with the convicted sex offender despite claiming in vain during a bail hearing that she hadn’t been in conctact with him for more than a decade.

“Since JE was charged in 2007 for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment,” Epstein emailed Maxwell in January 2015 apparently for her to use as a statement against reporting linking her to him.

The statement goes on to say stories about Maxwell have been wholly inaccurate, including “false allegations of impropriety and offense behavior that I abhor and have never been a party to.”

Epstein adds that Ghislaine was in “very long-term committed relationship” at the time of his plea and she’s had limited contact with him since.

Three days later, Maxwell emailed Epstein asking if he would publicly say “shelley” was his girlfriend. “I think she was from end 99 to 2002,” she wrote. Shelly’s identity is unclear.

Epstein wrote back the next day saying that was fine with him. He told Maxwell she has “done nothing wrong” and should “go outside, head high, not as an esacsping [sic] convict. Go to parties. Deal with it.”

The document release was ordered by a New York district judge last week following Maxwell’s arrest on July 2, according to Reuters. She has been charged with allegedly helping Epstein recruit and traffick underage girls between 1994 and 1997.

The documents come from a 2015 defamation suit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was used as a sex slave as a minor by Epstein and Maxwell.