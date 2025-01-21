German national suspect identified in deadly shooting of US Border Patrol agent in Vermont

A German national suspect on a legal visa allegedly killed a United States Border Agent during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Northern border, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

“Our partners at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the deceased subject is a German national in the U.S. on a current Visa,” a spokesperson with FBI Albany said.

Officials said on Monday, Jan. 20, 44-year-old U.S. Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland was struck by gunfire during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont.

In a statement, FBI Albany said that Maland was a U.S. Air Force veteran, saying: “We are heartbroken for our partners and share in their grief as they mourn the loss of their colleague.”

Officials said that two suspects were in the car. Officials confirmed that one of the suspects was dead and the other was injured and is currently being treated at an area hospital.

The FBI field office said it iscontinuing to work closely with federal, state and local officials to further investigate the incident.

“FBI Albany has numerous resources in the area, to include our Evidence Response Team (ERT), Victim Services, Digital Forensics, and dozens of Special Agents,” they said.

On Monday night, authorities were seen using a robotic device to inspect a backpack near what appeared to be a body on the ground at the scene.

The Border Patrol Union shared its condolences, saying on X, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Rep. Becca Balint (Vt.-AL) shared their condolences with the family.

“Border Patrol agents do important work protecting our borders. They deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay and working conditions,” the elected officials shared in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to working with the agency to make sure that they have all the resources they need to do the enormously important work that is their responsibility. Together, we must do everything possible to prevent future tragedies like what happened today.”