Georgia woman sexually assaulted while taking a shower at LA Fitness

A “peeping Tom” has been arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a woman who was showering after a workout at an LA Fitness in Georgia.

Authorities said that Matthew Carlisle, 31, who entered the fitness center on a visitor’s pass, went into the gym right before closing and entered into the women’s locker room.

“How the guy go in the gals room and do things like this? It’s horrible!” said Desiree Olivarra, a regular at the gym told Fox 5.

According to the arrest warrant, Carlisle also peeped through windows and doors to spy on gym goers.

He saw a woman taking a shower, and stepped into the shower with her and “grabbed her breast while pushing her into the wall”.

Officers said the woman was able to push Carlisle hard enough where he tripped and fell down, allowing her to run out of the shower and call for help.

Cobb County Police arrived to the scene and arrested Carlisle after the victim gave a matching description.

The manager says while they haven’t made any security changes since the incident, she says they make sure everyone who comes in is checked in.

“If something like that happened to me I would not want to come to the gym no more. It makes women feel very unsafe, that’s not okay,” Emely Luna, who works out at the LA Fitness, told Fox 5.

Carlisle was arrested and charged with a felony count of peeping tom, disorderly conduct and sexual battery.

He was arrested late Aug. 25 and is being held at the Cobb County Jail on $5,000 bond.