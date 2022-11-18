Georgia woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say

Georgia police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars using a fake receipt from a local grocery store’s Coinstar kiosk.

Henry County police say on October 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk and made off with $365 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road.

ARMED ROBBER AT PHILADELPHIA MCDONALD’S YANKS CASH REGISTER OUT OF DRIVE-THRU WINDOW, VIDEO SHOWS

The Coinstar machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STAR’S GIRLFRIEND SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HARROWING SHOOTING ON COUPLE’S DATE NIGHT

After allegedly defrauding the store of hundreds of dollars, the woman was seen leaving the area on foot.

On Thursday, the Henry County Police Department shared photos of the woman taken from security camera footage from the local store.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement requested that if you recognize the suspect in the photo to please call Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.