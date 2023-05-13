Georgia woman charged in death of 1-year-old daughter pulled from pond

A Georgia woman is being charged with the death of her 1-year-old daughter who was pulled from a pond, authorities said.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said Asia Calabrese-Lewis is charged with felony murder and cruelty to children in the death of the girl, identified as Nirvana Oliver, FOX Atlanta reported.

GEORGIA MAN SENTENCED AFTER KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING COLLEGE STUDENTS WALKING HOME

Authorities responded around 6:30 p.m. Thursday over reports of a disturbance. Upon their arrival, they found Lewis in a parking deck having an “episode.”

When the child’s father arrived, he asked where his daughter was. Lewis reportedly said the girl was dead in a pool.

“This is a big [business] park, it is not normally somewhere where children run and play,” said police Sgt. Matt McGinnis. “There are several different ponds.”

The child was eventually found in one of the ponds and taken to a hospital where she died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other details were released.

Lewis is being held in the Fulton County jail, according to jail records.