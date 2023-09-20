Georgia woman arrested after stealing ambulance, leading deputies on high-speed chase

Georgia deputies say a woman was arrested after she allegedly stole an ambulance and led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Andrea Bryant, 58, was taken into custody on early Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing an ambulance and driving its south along I-18 towards Macon, Georgia, according to FOX 5.

Officials said they got a call at around 1:20 a.m. from Henry County asking to be looking out for the stolen ambulance.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the interstate along I-75 and attempted to pull it over, but Bryant continued to drive at speeds between 86 and 88 mph.

Eventually Bryant got on I-475 and deputies set up stop sticks, which deflated the ambulance’s tires, officials said.

She allegedly drove the ambulance for another mile before coming to a stop, and then ran away from the ambulance.

Deputies arrested Bryant shortly after.

She’s facing charges of fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding in excess of maximum limits and failure to maintain lane in Monroe County and additional charges of stealing an ambulance.