Georgia ‘witch doctor’ allegedly raped woman in ‘ritual’ after luring her on social media: police

A 44-year-old Georgia man who reportedly claimed to be a “witch doctor” was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Duluth earlier this week.

The victim told police she connected with Hassan Shalgheen, 44, on social media and went to his apartment for a “ritual” cleansing Sunday night.

Once there, he asked her to take off her clothes, then allegedly forced himself on her, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on a $5,900 bond and was charged with two counts of rape, false imprisonment, theft by deception and sexual battery, according to inmate records.

He remained in jail as of Saturday afternoon.

Duluth police didn’t immediately respond Fox News Digital’s request for comment.