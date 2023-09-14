Georgia tractor-trailer crash unleashes 80,000 pounds of raw chicken causing ‘hen-drance’ on interstate

How did the chicken cross the road? In suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, it fell out of an overturned tractor-trailer in a seven vehicle crash that launched 80,000 pounds of raw rotisserie chicken onto the highway.

Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that the 18-wheel tractor-trailer was carrying 80,000 pounds of frozen rotisserie chicken when it crashed in a seven car pileup on I-285 at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say there is also a fuel spill related to the crash.

FLORIDA MAN PLOWS STOLEN EXCAVATOR INTO WALMART, POLICE SAY

SKYFOX 5 flew over the disastrous scene, and after the responding department worked around the ‘cluck’ two lanes of traffic were open by 8 p.m.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Responding emergency services were captured responding to the scene. Police did not confirm is anyone was injured during the accident.