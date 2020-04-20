Georgia, Tennessee announce plans to reopen some businesses, wind down coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The governors of Georgia and Tennessee on Monday afternoon announced new plans to bring their states’ economies closer to full force amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is slowing.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said certain businesses including restaurants, gyms and hair salons can reopen beginning this Friday. Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed his state’s stay-at-home order, previously extended to April 30, will end that day.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.