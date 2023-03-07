Georgia teens killed in shooting outside house party identified; sheriff offers $20K reward

Two Georgia teenagers killed in a shooting outside a home that was hosting a birthday party on Saturday night have been identified, and authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were killed around 10:40 p.m. as they were leaving a birthday party at a home in Douglasville, a city about 20 miles west of Atlanta, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Moon was a sophomore studying at Lithia Springs High School, and Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High School, the sheriff’s office said.

While investigators initially said six teenagers were shot, the sheriff’s office on Monday said a seventh person was believed to also have been wounded. The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 19.

Investigators previously said that the shooting occurred after a confrontation outside the home, where “well over a hundred teenagers” were attending the party.

Chrystal Walker-Cherry, the mother who hosted her daughter’s birthday party, told FOX5 Atlanta that she began to break up the party after discovering marijuana was being used.

Walker-Cherry also said that she does not believe the shooter was at the party.

“They weren’t invited, so they didn’t know the address,” she said. “They just camped out and waited on the children to leave the party.”

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the homicide suspect or suspects.

The sheriff’s office announced a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killings and aggravated assault.