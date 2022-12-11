Georgia teenager accidentally shoots himself at shopping mall

A teenager accidentally fired a gun Saturday while shopping at a mall in Georgia, injuring himself.

Shoppers at Stonecrest Mallwent running after hearing the sound of the gunfire.

“We heard a loud bang,” shopper Tameka Thomas told FOX 5 Atlanta. “Like, it shook the building.”

According to DeKalb County Police, officers responded to a shooting just after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived at the mall, they located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said it appeared the teenager accidentally shot himself. It remains unclear how the boy obtained the firearm.

“They locked us down to try and figure out what was going on to see if they could find who they were looking for,” Thomas said.

As people were running for safety following the gun going off, a woman in the crowd was injured. She was also taken to a hospital.

The mall was closed for a short time before eventually reopening. A number of stores within the mall, however, decided to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The shooting is under investigation. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.