A 17-year-old male was shot and killed in the food court of a Macon, Georgia mall Sunday afternoon, the county coroner has confirmed.

County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed the identity of the teen as Quentavious Moore in a statement to Fox News.

Jones said Moore was shot multiple times at the mall, located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, after 4 p.m.

GEORGIA MAN, 19, DEAD AFTER APPLEBEE’S FIGHT, WAS ‘ALL-AMERICAN’ WITH ‘HEART OF GOLD’

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office told WGXA that a fight had broken out in the food court and had gotten physical before the shooting.

Moore was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Fox News has reached out to the police department and will update accordingly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the matter is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.