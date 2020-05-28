Georgia teacher paralyzed after waterslide mishap: 'It just happened in a split second'

A spinal cord injury suffered while playing with children on an inflatable waterslide has left a Georgia teacher paralyzed from the chest down, according to reports.

Since entering a hospital and undergoing surgery, Valerie Feske of Richmond Hill has managed to regain some arm movement, family members told WTOC-TV of Savannah.

“It’s devastating, you know, to think that a fun Memorial Day weekend waterslide could be a life-changing event like this,” husband Brent Feske told the station.

“It just happened in a split second,” friend Jennifer Price added. “She was super happy, laughing, having a great time — and everything changed.”

Brent Feske said the accident happened when his wife collided with a child “in the absolute wrong way.”

The improvement in his wife’s arms came 24 hours after her surgery, he said.

“That to me is such a great sign and I’m just so excited,” he told WTOC.

No immediate information was available on whether the waterslide was defective in any way.

A crowdsourcing page created for the family offers the following description of the injured woman:

“Everyone’s favorite teacher and friend, Valerie is the epitome of positivity, spunk, and our very own ray of sunshine.”

The couple have been married for 13 years and have two children, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Richmond Hill is about 22 miles southwest of Savannah.