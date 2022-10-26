Georgia suspects caught trying to flush pounds of marijuana down toilet, police say

A pair of panicked suspects allegedly tried to literally flush the evidence away after Georgia police caught them with more than 40 pounds of illegal marijuana, police said.

On Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road as part of an ongoing investigation.



next



prev



next



prev



During the sweep, officers found 41 pounds of marijuana, some of which the suspects were attempting to flush down the toilet, according to police.

FLORIDA AG MOODY WARNS PARENTS OF ‘VERY REAL’ THREAT OF RAINBOW FENTANYL THAT RESEMBLES CANDY

Law enforcement also found 1 pint of Promethazine, 35 grams of mushrooms, 29 grams of Oxycodone, a rifle, five handguns, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested at the scene, police said. Authorities did not release their identities or say what charges they may face.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



Also on Oct. 20, the Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes-Benz 14-14-passenger van.

12,000 FENTANYL PILLS FOUND PACKAGES IN CANDY AT LAX TSA CHECKPOINT

According to police, officers arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway initially to respond to a silent alarm.

While there, police located illegal narcotics and obtained a search warrant.

When the narcotics unit arrived, they found a 2019 Mercedes-Benz 14-passenger van inside the storage facility with a total of 190.5 pounds of illegal marijuana inside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Clayton County Police Department did not release whether they have arrested a suspect yet.