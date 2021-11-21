A man due to appear in court in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs, Georgia, police officer is now accused of the double homicide of a Cobb County firefighter and his wife.

The Cobb County Police Department said 22-year-old Matthew Lanz is a suspect in the murder investigation of 31-year-old Timothy Justin Hicks and his wife, 31-year-old Amber Hicks. Both were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home on Verena Drive in Acworth on Thursday morning. The couple’s toddler was home but was not hurt, The Associated Press reported.

Fulton County investigators say Lanz’s Acworth home shares a backyard fence with the Hicks home.

FIVE GEORIA MEN SENT TO PRISON FOR BURNING COP CAR DURING GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST

On Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Lanz entered a Sandy Springs home and a resident called police to report an intruder. Police were already in the area after a report of a suspicious person, and multiple homeowners reported burglaries.

The GBI said officers arrived at the home and confronted Lanz, who was armed with a knife. Lanz suddenly attacked one of the officers, stabbing him repeatedly in the back and neck, the GBI said. Officers shot at Lanz and struck him twice.

Sandy Springs police said the wounded officer was released from Grady Memorial Hospital and is “doing extremely well.”

GEORGIA POLICE CATCH BREAK IN CAPTURE OF 5 INMATES INVOLVED IN DARING ESCAPE AIDED BY STAFFING SHORTAGE

Lanz was arrested Friday on multiple charges including:

One count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Ridge Drive incidentOne count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Glen Drive incidentOne count of home invasion in the 1st degreeTen counts of felony obstructionTen counts of aggravated assault on a police officerTen counts of attempted murder on a police officerOne count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felonyOne count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Lanz was treated at a hospital before being taken to the Fulton County jail. He remained jailed Saturday, and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.