Georgia State University campus officer charged with rape, kidnapping

A Georgia State University Campus Police officer was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman reported the alleged incident.

Terry Payne, 59, is charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Detention Center after learning of the charges.

Police said the victim and Payne met several months ago and agreed to go out on a date on Aug. 5. The woman said she remembered meeting him at a restaurant in Buford for drinks but has no memory of what happened between then and when she woke up to the attack.

“When they were at the restaurant, she recalled drinking one alcoholic beverage and then had no more memories until waking up when the rape was taking place,” Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Richter told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The woman had reported the assault at a hospital the day after the date.

Detectives said the alleged rape occurred at a hotel across the street from the restaurant. The woman’s story is consistent with the use of a date rape drug, according to police, but they are still waiting on toxicology reports.

Payne had used his badge and authority as an officer to carry out the assault, police said.

“He did use his badge to allay suspicion. The state that the victim was in when they arrived at the location was a little bit concerning, but he showed his badge to the clerk there,” Richter said.

He has been suspended without pay from his job as a police officer with the Georgia State University Campus Police, pending the outcome of the investigation. Police are using the restaurant’s surveillance video to assist in their probe of the attack.