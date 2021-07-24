Georgia shooting outside Macon bar leaves 2 dead, at least 1 ‘critical’ overnight

A fight outside a bar in downtown Macon, Georgia, early Saturday led to a flurry of gunshots – resulting in at least two deaths and another person in critical condition, according to reports.

Donovan Cason, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene and KaBryan Zyke Johnson, 22, died later at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, FOX 24 of Macon reported.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN BRUTAL MUDER OF AMISH WOMAN, 18

The third victim remained hospitalized in critical condition, WMAZ-TV of Macon reported.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the fight broke out near the A Brooke Haven Lounge on Cherry Street around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to FOX 24.

Bystanders ran for cover when more than a dozen shots rang out, the Macon Telegraph reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office has not named any suspects.

Macon is around 85 miles south of Atlanta.