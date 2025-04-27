Georgia sheriff’s deputy killed, another injured during traffic stop

​

One Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy was shot and another is dead following a traffic stop shooting on Saturday afternoon in Evans, Georgia.

CCSO Maj. Steve Morris told Fox News Digital two deputies were shot and one has died, but they have not yet released the names of the deputies involved.

Morris said the suspect has been identified as James Blake Montgomery.

No arrests had been made as of 9:30 p.m., but Morris told Fox News Digital Montgomery is “no longer a threat.”

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) told Fox News Digital troopers were assisting with blocking off roads and some troopers were at the scene, as of 9:30 p.m.

Montgomery was charged in December 2022 with felony aggravated assault, according to Columbia County court records. Records indicate he was later exonerated.

Evans, Georgia is about 10 miles northwest of Augusta — home to the Augusta National Golf Club and the annual Masters Tournament.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted to Facebook Saturday night to share his condolences.

“Heartbroken and praying for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and our neighbors in Columbia County,” Johnson wrote. “Our prayers are with the families of the fallen, the entire Sheriff’s Office, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss. We honor their sacrifice and pray for the difficult days ahead.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr shared on X he is still waiting for updates on the second deputy injured in the line of duty.

“Anyone willing to put on the uniform every day in a job that’s not safe, with somebody waiting for them to come home at the end of the shift, deserves our unwavering support & continued appreciation,” Carr wrote in the post. “We join in praying for the family of this fallen Deputy, his fellow officer, & all who served with him.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, also reportedly at the scene, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CCSO is currently the lead investigative agency, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.