Georgia school district wants to name new facility after Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama could soon have a new Georgia school named after her.

The Clayton Board of Education voted 7-2 to name its new school — which is under construction — the Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School, Atlanta TV station, WXIA, 11 Alive reported. STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

The school board’s vote was originally scheduled for last week, but postponed when not all of the members attended the meeting. The vote was conducted Monday.

Board members had also been mulling naming it after the late Rep. John Lewis, who represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for decades before his death earlier this year, according to the report. Clayton County is just south of Atlanta, and part of it falls in that district.

The next step under district policy is to reach out to the former First Lady and seek her permission.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, she has remained a prominent public figure.

Time magazine listed her as one of its 100 most influential people last year. And in 2018, a Gallup survey found that she was the most-admired woman in America, edging out fellow former first lady Hillary Clinton and current first lady Melania Trump. And pundits on several occasions argued that she could have become the Democratic presidential frontrunner if she entered the 2020 primary race.

She never did, but she has recently made public appearances in connection with the 2020 presidential race.

Last month, she teamed up with Ann Romney for a nonpartisan event that sought to promote the act of voting. Their husbands had been opponents in the 2012 presidential race.

She also released a video for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign earlier this week, slamming President Trump’s policies on race, the coronavirus and the economy as she urged Americans to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket.