Georgia rapper Archie Eversole allegedly murdered by brother, authorities say

Police in Georgia have charged a man with murder in connection with the death of his brother, who was a rapper.

Arthur “Archie” Eversole was found shot dead on March 25 at a gas station in Decatur, Georgia, and his brother, Alexander Kraus, was found where the shooting occurred, according to Fox 5.

The shooting happened at a home on the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle, according to the report.

Eversole died as a result of his injuries on April 3, and Kraus faces murder charges.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault.

Eversole was known for his hit single “We Ready,” which was released in 2002 with Bubba Sparxx.

In a 2018 interview with Fox 5, Eversole said that Atlanta was a major part of his life.

“Atlanta is the heart of all the music I’ve ever created,” Eversole said. “And we’re a high energy city.”

The song would eventually become an anthem for the Atlanta United soccer club, according to the report.

“A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters,” Atlanta United said. “In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”