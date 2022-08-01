Georgia professor accused of murdering 18-year-old freshman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of West Georgia professor has been fired and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman who was going to start classes as a freshman this month.

Richard Sigman was arrested July 30 after police say he fired into a car at a courthouse parking deck, killing Anna Jones Saturday morning just after midnight. A Facebook post by the Carrollton Police Department said that the incident began when Sigman and another man got into an argument at a local pizzeria.

“The male notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him. Security approached Sigman, saw he had a weapon, and told him to leave. Sigman then left walking toward the parking deck,” police said. “The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim.”

Jones’ friends then drove her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear who the intended target was, or if Sigman and Jones knew each other.

Carrollton Police say their investigation is still active. Police told Fox News Monday morning that they had no new information since their Saturday Facebook post.

Mount Zion High School, which Jones attended until this spring, posted a message in response to the news.

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of Anna Jones, a recent Class of 2022 graduate of MZHS,” the school posted on Facebook. “Anna loved this school and this community and she will be missed dearly by many.”

Sigman is now facing charges including three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of murder. He remains in custody.

The Georgia university took swift action, announcing in an email that Sigman is no longer employed by the school.

“UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation,” the university said, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

The school also said they are providing counseling for students and staff.