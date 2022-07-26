Georgia prisons bust: Authorities seize 1K contraband items, including weapons and meth

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced that a shakedown of five prisons in the state resulted in the confiscation of more than 1,000 contraband items, including cellphones, weapons and methamphetamine.

The GDC conducted five full-facility shakedowns last week as part of efforts to eliminate “dangerous” contraband from Georgia’s prisons, the department said in a press release on Friday.

Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta state prisons all underwent the unannounced shakedowns.

The department seized more than 1,000 contraband items it says could be used by inmates to conduct criminal activity within the prisons.

According to the GDC, 647 weapons, 210 cell phones and 241 cell phone chargers were confiscated.

It also revealed that 1,420.6 grams of marijuana, 2,557.3 grams of tobacco, 289.9 grams of methamphetamine, 66.5 ounces of alcohol and 142 pills were seized from within the prisons’ walls.

“We have taken an aggressive approach to ridding our facilities of these items, when, in the hands of inmates can create an unsafe environment,” GDC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said in the press release.

“We will continue to be steadfast in this approach and others we may find to be useful, in upholding our non-negotiable mission of protecting the public,” he continued.

The department said it would continue to carry out shakedowns at prison facilities throughout the state.

“The GDC remains committed to ensuring the safety of both staff and inmates, as we continually evaluate and implement security processes and methods to stop the introduction of illegal contraband,” the GDC wrote in the press release.

It also said it would utilize additional safety measures in the facilities, including conducting health and wellness checks, and that it has implemented “state-of-the art” technological systems and has enhanced “front-line and perimeter detection procedures.”