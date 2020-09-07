Georgia Power confirms transformer fire after reports of explosion

Georgia Power said early Monday that crews responded to a transformer fire at a power plant near Atlanta after early reports of a large explosion at the facility.

The utility said that that the fire is contained “within the switchyard at Plant McDonough,” and there are no known injuries. The facility is located in Cobb County, and just outside Atlanta.

The fire sent large plumes of smoke in the air. The utility did not confirm an explosion, but nearby residents took to social media to say their homes were “violently” shaken.

“There were four explosions total, the first and the strongest shook our home violently,” one resident wrote on Twitter.

The plant, which is part of Georgia Power, has three natural gas units that can supply enough energy to power about 1.7 million homes, according to the electric utility company.

