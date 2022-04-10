Georgia police track alleged kidnapper, rescue boy, 9, after suspect drove off with kid inside, video shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia police tracked down a suspect who allegedly stole a car from an Atlanta-area parking lot while a 9-year-old boy was inside last week by using an iPhone feature for finding a phone, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Jerrica Moore told police on Monday that she had briefly stepped out of her car after she pulled into a lot and left it running with the keys inside while her son waited in the back.

An alleged carjacker quickly jumped in while Moore was out of the car and drove off with the boy, the department wrote on Facebook.

The mother was able to discover her son’s location by using the feature to locate his iPhone, allowing authorities to pursue the alleged kidnaper while tracking where he was driving.

The suspect tried to evade authorities, but Georgia State Police used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to stop the car and arrested him without incident, police said.

The boy was able to crawl out of a passenger window during the arrest.

The Atlanta Police Department posted video of the pursuit, arrest and recovery of the boy.

The suspect, identified as Darius White, 38, was charged with Kidnapping, Cruelty towards Children and Theft by Taking.

The boy, who was not identified because he’s a minor, was taken to the hospital as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

“We are happy to report the child and his mother have been reunited,” the department said. “We again remind the community to lock their cars, and remove all valuables, including their children, when exiting their vehicles.”