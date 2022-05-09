Georgia police shoot man who opened fire on group of children at bus stop

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Atlanta police officer shot a man who had fired a gun at a group of children waiting to board a school bus Monday morning, police said.

Officers were responding to a domestic situation in the area around 7:20 a.m. regarding a suspect who was armed with both a knife and a handgun, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. told reporters.

While driving around looking for the subject, the officers found him pointing a gun toward a group of children at a bus stop, Hampton said.

Police said the suspect fired a gun at the children before the officers could react. One of the officers got out of the patrol car and shot the man. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, Hampton said.

Police recovered two firearms and a knife from the subject while taking him into custody. No other injuries were reported.

The man’s identity has not been released. Hampton said the subject will likely face additional charges in the original domestic situation that the patrol officers were initially responding to. He said the domestic situation involved a male family member.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation. No further details were released.