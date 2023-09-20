Georgia police, bystanders lift overturned car, rescuing trapped driver

Police officers in Georgia, as well as good Samaritans, quickly sprang into action to save a driver’s life, and it was all caught on video.

A speeding 19-year-old motorist first caught the attention of a sergeant on State Route 316 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, right before overturning his vehicle around 11 p.m. Sept. 13.

“After assessing for injuries, Sgt. Peterson noticed the driver had been partially ejected through the sunroof with his upper body and head squeezed in between the vehicle and roadway,” Lawrenceville Police Department wrote on the footage posted to Facebook.

The driver’s airway was reportedly obstructed, and he was having problems breathing.

“He can’t breathe. You, you and me will lift this car up right now,” the officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

Additional bodycam and dashcam footage shows the heroic lift of the 3,600-pound vehicle that was crushing the driver.

“He’s out! Good job, y’all,” can be heard just before a law enforcement officer tells the driver to stay down while they wait for an ambulance that was on the way.

The Lawrenceville Police Department said the driver “sustained several injuries related to the crash” and was taken to a local hospital, where it is believed he is still receiving medical treatment.

When he gets discharged, he will face speeding, reckless driving, fleeing to elude a police officer and unsafe lane change charges, the department said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We are very glad that our officers were there at the right place at the right time and this ultimately led to the driver surviving this dangerous crash,” Capt. Salvador Ortega said.