Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report

A Georgia pastor’s wife reportedly died one week after being struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Lashunda Heath-Ellison, wife of Temple of Faith Ministries Pastor Mac Ellison, was struck in the head while the couple was asleep around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday at their DeKalb County home.

“Today October 10, 2022, My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison gained her wings. I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts,” the pastor wrote on his Facebook page.

Mac Ellison said he suddenly woke up to find his wife was unresponsive and called their children into their room to help turn her over in bed. Rushed to the hospital, doctors reportedly found a bullet in her head.

MURDER UNKNOWN IN MURDER OF GEORGIA FOOTBALL STAR SHOT AT MALL; TEEN SUSPECTS EXTRADITED FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

The family reportedly later found a hole in their wall from the gunshot.

“I just woke up to very heavy breathing. And we saw blood everywhere,” the pastor said, according to WSB-TV.

“It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head and stopped here in her sinus,” he said of the bullet.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

On October 5, at approximately 12:43 a.m., the DeKalb County Police Department said it was notified of a person shot on the 2300 block Wilkins Ct.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was determined that a projectile entered the residence from the outside and struck the victim. Since the start of the investigation, Lashunda Heath-Ellison has passed away,” a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”