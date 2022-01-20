A Georgia afterschool teacher is jobless after being accused of “heinous crimes” involving children.

Alexander Tredway, 18, allegedly sodomized and molested two children, including a little girl, according to Jefferson Police.

“Dozens of angry parents met with school leaders Jan. 12 upset over how they handled the accusations,” FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

“It makes you want to beat the crap out of him, you know, and it’s hurtful,” Charlene Nash, who knows one of the victims told the TV station crew. “It’s very hurtful for her and the family.”

Nash said the female victim is 6-years-old.

Many parents learned of Tredway’s arrest on charges of child molestation, sodomy and cruelty to children via Facebook.

Bright Beginnings of Jefferson responded to the police post with their own that reads, “It is with a devastated heart that we confirm this horrible news is true. It was never Bright Beginning’s intention for any parent to be notified about this situation on Facebook.”

“When you hear about it on social media first before the day care sends out anything, that’s a shock,” Nash said.

The school’s Facebook post said they were notified about the “monster’s” alleged behavior by a parent Friday, Jan. 7.

However, school staff didn’t inform Jefferson Police until that following Monday. Tredway was arrested and charged Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to online Jackson County Sheriff’s Office records.

The school’s owners said Tredway’s state background check came back clear before hiring, and he had also worked at another day care prior to employment with them. The post continues on to say due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, the school can say with certainty that no other classrooms were involved.

Tredway is currently in the Jackson County jail.