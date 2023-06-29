Georgia murder suspect with identical twin being sought in mobile home park killing

A Georgia man with an identical twin is being sought in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman during a fight at a mobile home community over the weekend.

The suspect, Devon Michael Gandy, 19, is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple 911 calls from residents of the Nebo Ridge Estates mobile home community in Hiram on Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found Katherine Maline Castillo-Martinez with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators determined there was a dispute before the shooting between several people at the mobile home community that morning.

The sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service were looking for Gandy as of Wednesday night.

“It must be noted that Gandy does have an identical twin brother that was not involved in this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Gandy is considered to be armed and dangerous and police said he should not be confronted.

Authorities said charges are likely to be developed as the investigation continues.