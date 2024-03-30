Georgia mom found guilty of murder after allegedly attempting to kill daughter’s alleged child molester

A Georgia mother accused of attempting to kill her daughter’s sexual abuser was convicted of murder and other charges after another person was shot and killed in the incident.

Danyale Harris, 42, was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 31, 2020, Harris allegedly discovered a video of her daughter, who was 12-years-old at the time, involved in a sexual act with a man later identified as 22-year-old Antonio Harley, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The following day, at around 3:30 a.m., Harris reported the information to a DeKalb County Police officer of the police department’s Special Victim’s Unit, according to investigators. The officer told Harris that detectives would contact her and warned her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to attempt to find revenge.

But hours later, Harris drove a large group of people to an apartment complex near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road to confront Harley for the alleged sexual abuse to her daughter, and three people in the group were armed with handguns.

At around 1 p.m., Harris told her daughter to point out which apartment Harley lived in. Harris then knocked on the front door with the rest of her group behind her.

Harley did not open the door, instead going around the side of the apartment building to see who was there. Harris and the rest of the group then began to chase Harley, but he managed to make it back inside his apartment through the back door.

Right after Harley closed the door, one person in the group outside fired their gun, striking Harley in the chest. Harley’s brother, who was inside the apartment, shot back as he tried to protect himself and five of his younger siblings.

Juan Newkirk, 19, who was part of the group Harris brought to the apartment, was shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha F. Jackson, who presided over the trial, sentenced Harris to life with the possibility of parole, plus five years.

Two other people involved in the incident were also charged.

Harley, who survived his injuries, was later charged with statutory rape, child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. His case is still pending.