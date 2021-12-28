An AMBER Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Georgia girl and her mother, who are believed to have been abducted by the girl’s father.

Investigators believe Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas and her daughter, Rachel Zecena, were taken against their will on Sunday by the child’s father, 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez.

Suspect Zecena-Lopez is described as being a Hispanic male, weighing about 175 pounds, and standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He may be armed. The suspect may be traveling in Parada-Olivas’ vehicle, a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia tag RVX9470.

Parada-Olivas, 45, is described as a Hispanic female, 150 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The AMBER Alert only lists the child as a 6-year-old Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Last known contact between the mother, child and other family members was between 5-6 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cumming Police Department.