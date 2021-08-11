Georgia investigators say two men were shot and dumped in a lake after deputies found two bodies near the same bridge within 24 hours of one another this week.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe both Travis Michael Lodato, 31, and Marcus Lee Caswell, 46, were dumped in West Point Lake “in an attempt to hide or dispose of the bodies” after they were killed.

Investigators said they first recovered Caswell’s body on Monday.

“When we got the call yesterday that was kind of our working hunch, a fisherman or somebody that drowned,” Sgt. Stewart Smith told FOX 5 Atlanta. “But when we started looking at the body we discovered that. It was certainly shocking.”

WASHINGTON MAN GETS 25 YEARS FOR MURDERING SISTER’S RAPIST AFTER MEETING HIM IN JAIL

He’d been shot in the head.

Then they found Lodato’s body the next day, also with a bullet wound, and said they believe the shootings happened at the same time.

Both men were from Newnan, Ga.

Caswell’s family told FOX 5 that the men were roommates, and that his motorcycle is also unaccounted for.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case or who may have been near West Point Lake and Lower Glass Bridge Road to contact the sheriff’s department at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Both bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office said there was no active threat to the surrounding community.