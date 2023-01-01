Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust

Two men were taken into custody in Georgia in a $22 million drug bust, according to authorities.

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested during a traffic stop in Oakwood, Georgia, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

About 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine were seized with the assistance of drug investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

The drugs were being transported in multiple gas can-like containers, the sheriff’s office said, and the estimated street value is $22 million.

The two suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and both are being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said it does not anticipate any further arrests in connection with the drug bust.