FOX News 

Georgia Memorial Day weekend boat crash leaves five dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five people are now confirmed dead following a collision between two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River in eastern Georgia.

Searchers recovered three more bodies in water that was about 14-feet deep on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told the Savannah Morning News.

Two people were previously pronounced dead on Saturday.

A Coast Guard helicopter assisted in a rescue operation on the Wilmington River in Georgia on Saturday following a fatal boat crash.
(U.S. Coast Guard)

The recreational boats, one with three people and one with six people, collided around 10:40 a.m. near the Thunderbolt Marina, about three miles southeast of Savannah.

ALEX MURDAUGH, SURVIVING SON FACE 2 NEW LAWSUITS FROM BOAT CRASH VICTIMS

A Coast Guard Sector Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to the scene and helped rescue four people. One of them was listed in good condition on Saturday.

A video shows a man with an injured leg being hoisted out of the water by the Coast Guard helicopter.

The Coast Guard released a video of a man with an injured leg being rescued from the water.
(U.S. Coast Guard)

The Chatham County Sheriffs Office, Savannah Fire Department, and a Coast Guard boat crew also responded to the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the second fatal boat crash on the Wilmington river this month after a local businessman was killed May 5, when a boat that he was on struck an unlit channel marker and an object hit him in the head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.